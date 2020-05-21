Outdoor Parking Lot Dance Party helps girls groove through the pandemic

“It doesn't just teach them physical skills and looking beautiful, it teaches them self confidence."

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM)– Maryland Governor Larry Hogan recently announced the start of his “Maryland Strong: Road Map to Recovery” and what better way to kick off the plan with an outdoor parking lot dance party.

“I’ve been dancing for about seven years now, I’ve definitely never experienced anything like this,” said On Stage Performance Dancer Carian Missling. “It’s really good to see everybody together even though we can’t be as close as we want to, at least we’re here together. I think that’s all that matters.”

Williamsport’s On Stage Performance Dance Club reunited their dancers six feet apart to get back to what they love doing the most.

“Dance is such a great learning thing for girls,” said On Stage Performance Owner Rebekah Hartman. “It doesn’t just teach them physical skills and looking beautiful, it teaches them self confidence and how to use their body properly, the way they move and the way they just hold themselves as ladies after they grow up and graduate from this one day.”

Dancers of all ages came out Wednesday afternoon to get off their zoom online classes and see their friends once again, but this time in person.

“Well I have a lot of dance friends here that I miss alot and I get to see them on zoom but I like seeing them in person even though we can’t hug or touch or anything.” said On Stage Performance Danger Jillian Dungan.

Some of the girls have been dancing their whole lives and said getting back into the groove of things is helping improve their mental state as well.

“You build these great friendships with people and it’s a family,” said Missling. “You can see how many people came, it’s just really exciting.”

On Stage Performance has been doing online classes but staff members say, there’s nothing like getting the whole group together again.

For more information on On Stage Performance, click here.