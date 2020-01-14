Opioid-related deaths have decreased in the state but increased in Montgomery county

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– Data from Maryland’s opioid operational center shows opioid-related deaths have decreased in the state of Maryland, however, they have increased in Montgomery county.

According to health officials, there was a 14% decline in opioid-related deaths in Maryland during the first quarter of last year.

However, there were 66 opioid-related deaths recorded in the entire year of 2019 in Montgomery County, which makes for an increase of nine compared to the year before. Officials say they are aware of the spike and plan on implementing new programs to combat this epidemic.

“In reaction to that, we decided we need to do a whole bunch more, so at the county executives’ direction, we started a new strategic planning process aimed at what we are doing well and what we’re not doing well. The reality is Montgomery county per capita has relatively low opioid deaths, relative to many other places in the state but, number one, any opioid death is too many and number two, we saw an uptake so we want to make sure we redouble our efforts,” said Earl Stoddard, co-chair of Montgomery County’s opioid intervention team.

Montgomery county’s opioid intervention team says they do not expect to finish the planning process until march but the county’s intervention team has taken proactive steps by implementing a 24-7 program that provides resources for people who are in recovery or trying to recover.