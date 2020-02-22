One seriously injured in crash, flown to Morgantown; Five transported to Cumberland

FROSTBURG- One person was seriously injured Friday evening, in a single vehicle, rollover crash on I-68 westbound west of exit 34, according to emergency services personnel.

“A female occupant was transported by Maryland State Police Aviation to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown in serious condition after she was ejected from the vehicle she was riding in,” Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said.

According to the Allegany’s Department of Emergency Services, the crash was reported to the Allegany County Joint Communications Center just before 9 p.m. East and westbound lanes of I-68 were closed for a period time.

“Based off early information from the scene and confirmed when Troopers with the Maryland State Police arrived, an EMS Strike Team was dispatched,” Bowman said. “This allowed for our Joint Communications to dispatch the appropriate resources, in this case transport units (ambulances) to the scene.”

Five additional patients where transport from the scene to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland by various ground units.

Units from Frostburg, Shaft and Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire Departments, along with ambulances from Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, Mt. Savage, Cresaptown, and George’s Creek responded to the incident.

“With the depletion of resources due to the incident, transfer units, both fire and EMS were dispatched to standby until the primary units were back inservice,” Bowman said.

This story will be updated.