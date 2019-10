Police say there's no threat to public safety.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County police are investigating a stabbing in the Chantilly area.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing after an altercation in the 13000 block of Metrotech Drive. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officials believe this was an isolated event and there is no threat to public safety.