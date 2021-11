ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following an assault late Tuesday night.

The incident took place just after 11 p.m. in the McDonald’s on the 1300 block of Rockville Pike in Montgomery County.

McDonald's restaurant, 1390 Rockville Pike, Rockville, injured person, assaulted, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting 1 adult Pri1 trauma, police OS — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 17, 2021

It is currently unknown what led to the incident, or if the victim and the suspect knew each other. WDVM 25 reached out for comment, but Montgomery County police have yet to respond.