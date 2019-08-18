One person is dead after crash in Maryland

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash in Maryland. Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack responded to a single vehicle crash on route 15 south bound in Thurmont Sunday morning. Authorities say when they arrived on scene they found a car unoccupied. Investigators later identified the driver as 37 year old Jeffery Ridenour who they say died after being ejected from his car. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
