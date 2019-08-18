One person is dead after crash in Maryland

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) - A Montgomery County city is bringing the beat to the streets this weekend. The city of Takoma Park unveiled a new public piano in the it's historic district Sunday.

"I just want people to walk by and see it and be a little surprised to see a piano there. And for folks who play the piano to stop by and play it." said Brendan Smith, arts and humanities coordinator for Takoma Park.