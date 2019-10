FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick man has died following a late night vehicle accident that occurred around US-15 and Monocacy Boulevard.

Around 11:30 p.m. on October 21, state troopers responded to a motorcycle accident where Bryant Hendrix, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to witness statements, the motorcycle traveled off road and Hendrix was ejected from his seat.

The investigation is still ongoing.