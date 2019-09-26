One local farmer reflects on the warm weather, saying they need “more rain”

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM)– The weather has been dry and warm the last few weeks. And while many people like the good weather, some local farmers wish there was just a little more rain.

Donald Beard, a farmer in Boonsboro, estimates they received just a quarter of an inch of rain in the last month and a half, which he says isn’t good for the beans he planted. Beard added the food they grow goes directly to the animals, so it’s vital the animals have their proper nutrition.

“If we don’t get any rain I usually chop the oats because it gets into the milk stage and it’s not even there yet and it’s half the height. So, that’s going to affect tonnage to feed the cows,” said Beard.

Even though the weather has been dry, Beard says the dry weather isn’t always a bad thing. He says certain plants do well in warm weather.