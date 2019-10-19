One injured in Montgomery Village crash

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — A head-on car crash in Montgomery Village left one driver injured Friday night.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials say one person was transported for medical treatment with traumatic, but non-life threatening, injuries.

MCFRS officials tweeted saying a pick-up truck hit a dump truck while driving along Brink Rd. near the intersection of Wightman Rd.

A motorist was trapped in the car after it went into an embankment. Roads were blocked while crews towed away the trucks.

