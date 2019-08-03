One flown to hospital following motorcycle accident in Leitersburg

LEITERSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– Two people are injured following a motorcycle accident Friday evening in Leitersburg.

The call came in a little after 6:30 on Friday evening for a vehicle striking a motorcycle at the intersection of Leitersburg Pike and Leiters Mill Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the driver of a motorcycle in a ditch who was then flown to shock trauma. The passenger was transported to Meritus. Their conditions are unknown at this time but they were both wearing helmets.

The driver of the car has no reported injuries. Officials remind drivers to be cautious due to the high amount of accidents at this intersection.

“If you are coming up off of Leiters Mill Road, look two or three times before you pull out. Make sure you stop. If you are coming down from Leitersburg, the same thing, look both ways several times before you pull out. The speed limit through here is 50 miles per hour which typically means people drive faster than that, so it is very imperative that people look both ways before they pull out here,” said Kirk Mongan, fire chief of Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Co.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.