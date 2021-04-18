One dead, one wounded after vehicle crashes and catches fire on I-70

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – One person was killed and another was injured after a single-vehicle accident on I-70 in Frederick, Md on Saturday afternoon.

According to Maryland State Police, a Subaru Outback was traveling eastbound on I-70 near Mount Phillip Road. The driver of the vehicle lost control of the car, collided with a roadway sign, then drove through the guardrail. The vehicle then became engulfed in flames due to the damage sustained during the collisions.

1:31pm | I70EB @ Mount Phillip Rd | Vehicle Accident with entrapment, fully involved | I70EB closed | avoid that route of travel pic.twitter.com/Zb9JPsEEGy — FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) April 18, 2021

The passenger of the vehicle was unable to exit the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel. The driver of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle and was transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment of the injuries sustained in the collision. MSP has not released an update on their condition.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined however, investigators are not ruling out alcohol as a primary factor.