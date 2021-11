FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — One man is dead and another is injured after a serious crash that occurred on Fairfax County Parkway on Monday morning.

Police are investigating after a two car collision that occurred around 6:30 a.m. According to officers, one driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fairfax County Parkway is now open. Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit continue to investigate. Follow our blog, https://t.co/lhGv3NDvYs, for updates when available. https://t.co/RtMwpNtmm4 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 22, 2021

The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

This is an active investigation. We will update you with details as we learn them.