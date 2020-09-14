One dead in two-vehicle collision

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Investigators responded to the area of Devlin Road and Fog Light Way in Bristow.

Police believe the driver of a 2006 Ford Expedition traveling northbound on Devlin Road attempted to turn left, but another vehicle, a motorcycle, crossed and collided with the car.

The operator of the motorcycle, 30-year-old Mohammad Siraj Ui Haque of Bristow, was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 52-year-old man of Bristow, was also sent to the hospital, but has been released.

Three other passengers where inside the Ford at the top of the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.