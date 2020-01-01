One dead in early-morning pursuit on Interstate 81

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — One woman is dead and one man behind bars after a pursuit on Interstate 81 early Wednesday morning.

Cody Braithwaite, 32, of Winchester, Va., is facing charges including DUI resulting in death and felony possession of firearms, according to Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller.

Keller said his office received numerous calls about a reckless Jeep with Virginia tags.

At approximately 12:27 a.m, a sheriff’s deputy made contact with the suspect at the 16 mile-marker, and attempted to make a traffic stop.

Braithwaite allegedly picked up speed and headed down I-81 southbound, Keller said.

Near Exit 13, officers reported the Jeep Braithwaite was driving struck a 2016 Chevy. The Chevy then hit a guardrail.

The driver of the Chevy died at the scene.

Identification of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

According to police, Braithwaite left the scene and continued to drive down I-81 southbound before veering out of his lane and striking a deputy’s cruiser.

The deputy was transported to Berkeley Medical Center and later released, Keller said.

Deputites reported Braithwaite continued to drive down I-81, before he was stopped near the 8 mile-marker in Inwood; at which time he was placed under arrest.

Braithwaite is currently being held at the Eastern Regional Jail without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 304-267-7000. Anonymous callers can contact Berkeley County Crime Solvers at 304-267-4999.