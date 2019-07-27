One dead, another seriously injured after stabbing in Springfield, Va.

One person dead another seriously injured on 6500 Loisdale Rd.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing Saturday in Springfield, Virginia.

Just before 4 o’clock in the morning, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 6500 block of Loisdale Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say a second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

According to police, all involved parties have been accounted for and there is no threat to public safety.