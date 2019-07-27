One dead, another seriously injured after stabbing in Springfield, Va.

News

One person dead another seriously injured on 6500 Loisdale Rd.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing Saturday in Springfield, Virginia.

Just before 4 o’clock in the morning, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 6500 block of Loisdale Road. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say a second person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No further information has been released.

According to police, all involved parties have been accounted for and there is no threat to public safety.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News