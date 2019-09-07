One dead, another seriously injured after multiple-car crash in Montgomery County

Male victim to be identified once next of kin is notified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in the Olney area.

Police responded to Georgia Avenue at MD 200 at 8:56 on Friday night. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of a 2014 Infinity Q50S was driving north on Georgia Avenue. A 2009 Honda Civic was traveling south on Georgia Avenue and was attempting to make a left turn onto the entrance ramp of eastbound MD 200 when the two cars crashed. The Infinity then hit a 2004 Ford Explorer that was traveling north on Georgia Avenue. The Honda then crashed into a 2018 Dodge Challenger that was going north on Georgia Avenue.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released once family is notified. The front-seat passenger of the Infinity, a 25-year-old female, was transported a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the three other vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.