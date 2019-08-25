One dead, another critically injured after crash on I-66 in Centreville

Six cars involved in a fatal accident on I-66 in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A fiery crash left one person dead and another critically injured in Centreville on Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 66 east of exit 53.

The chain reaction crash involved four sedans, one SUV, one pickup truck and a tractor-trailer that overturned. Virginia State Police say the impact of the crash caused one of the vehicles to crash into the Jersey wall and catch on fire.

The driver of the vehicle that caught on fire was flown to a hospital in Washington, DC with life-threatening injuries. The passenger in that vehicle died at the scene.

Investigators are still working to confirm both individuals’ identities.

