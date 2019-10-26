One dead after single-car accident in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash in the Rockville Town Square area Saturday morning.

Police and rescue officials say the crash happened just before noon. They confirm the only car involved in the crash hit a tree along N Washington St.

There were other passengers in the car at the time of the crash who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating and have not released the name of the person who died or the other passengers.

This story will be updated.

