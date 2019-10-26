One dead after single-car accident in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash in the Rockville Town Square area Saturday morning.
Police and rescue officials say the crash happened just before noon. They confirm the only car involved in the crash hit a tree along N Washington St.
There were other passengers in the car at the time of the crash who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating and have not released the name of the person who died or the other passengers.
This story will be updated.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App