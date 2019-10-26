One dead after single-car accident in Rockville

There were other passengers in the car at the time of the crash who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash in the Rockville Town Square area Saturday morning.

Police and rescue officials say the crash happened just before noon. They confirm the only car involved in the crash hit a tree along N Washington St.

There were other passengers in the car at the time of the crash who suffered non-life threatening injuries.

ICYMI – UPDATE – FATAL COLLISION (1140a 10/26) 225 North Washington St. near Beall Avenue, IAO Dawson‘s market, collision, single vehicle into tree, @MCFRS_EMIHS evaluated & transported multiple trauma patients, including 1 Pri1 trauma w/ LT injuries, 2 Pri2 trauma patients NLT https://t.co/ZhFkdxFQ7O — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) October 26, 2019

Police are still investigating and have not released the name of the person who died or the other passengers.

Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives responding to fatal collision involving single vehicle in 200 block of N. Washington St in Rockville. 200 block of N. Washington St is CLOSED in both directions. Call received at 11:36am. Updates posted as info is confirmed. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 26, 2019

This story will be updated.