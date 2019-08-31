One dead after motorcycle accident

Police say the Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the crash.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – A Germantown man has died after an accident involving his motorcycle and an SUV.

Montgomery County Police confirm the driver of the motorcycle was 65-year-old Gregory Davis. The driver of the SUV was not harmed. Police say the Collision Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the collision.

The crash happened in Gaithersburg Thursday afternoon along Woodfield Road and Snouffer School Road, where he sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.