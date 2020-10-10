On Mental Health Awareness Day, employees should check in on their mental well-being

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Mental Health Awareness Day is on Oct. 10, and employees should take the time to check in on their mental health while working during a pandemic.

In a recent study by people-managing platform Hibob, research showed that American employees have seen a decline in mental health during the COVID-19 crisis.

The findings suggest that workers are experiencing more financial distress compared to physical, such as contracting coronavirus.

Employees are also concerned about the future, with some saying that they feel as though their leadership is not as clear at communicating how they will handle the pandemic in the coming months.

In addition to the increase of anxiety in workers, there is also a trend of employees not using their paid time off.

“They’re either scared to take the time off because of the fear that it will impact the way that the boss or job perceives them,” said Staples. “But in times like this, it’s really important to take a break and recharge. I think Mental Health Awareness Day is a chance to reevaluate whether or not you’re doing enough to care for your own well-being.”

Staples says that they have also seen a greater mental health decline in individual contributors compared to those in management positions.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from anxiety and depression during COVID-19, contact the crisis helpline.