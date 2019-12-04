Olney Ale House temporarily closed due to fire

The Olney Ale House has been a staple in the county for 45 years

OLNEY, Md. (WDVM) — A historic restaurant caught fire in Montgomery County Tuesday night.

At around 6pm, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue crews responded to the Olney Ale House on the 2,000 block of Olney Sandy Spring Road. The fire started in the kitchen while customers were dining inside but no one was injured. Officials say it took about 75 firefighters to contain the fire. The Olney Ale House has been a staple in the county for 45 years and the building itself for about 100 years.

“Fire investigators believe the fire is accidental, it basically started on or around the stove or grill,” said Pete Piringer, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.

Officials say the fire caused about $250,000 in damages. The restaurant will be closed for at least a few months.