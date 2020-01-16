Oklahoma capitalizes on West Virginia’s shooting struggles as Mountaineers drop first Big 12 game

The No. 17/18 West Virginia Mountaineers couldn’t get over their offensive woes as they fell to the Oklahoma Sooners at home on Wednesday, 73-49.

Shooting was a struggle for both teams in the first half as they combined to make just 25.7 percent of their shots. West Virginia was on the lesser half of that number, with a 21 percent clip from the floor.

The Mountaineers had little answer for Oklahoma guard Taylor Robertson, who scored 15 in the first half, including four buckets from deep.

Robertson, along with Madi Williams, took the Sooners on an 8-0 run in the second quarter to put Oklahoma 9 points ahead. The Mountaineers would make two of those points up before halftime, with the score at 29-22 heading into the locker room.

The Sooners came out of the break red hot, scoring 25 third-quarter points to West Virginia’s 12. Much of that would again come from Robertson and Williams, who combined to add 17 of those points.

Both squads had a case of the turnover bug, but West Virginia was unable to capitalize on their extra opportunities as well as Oklahoma, with just 13 points off their turnovers to OU’s 21.

West Virginia was never able to find their collective shooting stroke. They made just 24 percent of their shots from the field and were unable to connect from deep until there were fewer than two minutes remaining in the contest.

Kysre Gondrezick and Tynice Martin led WVU in scoring, each adding 8 points.

Robertson would finish as the game’s leader in scoring with 31 points, while Williams chipped in 15.

“I mean you’re playing against the best three-point shooter in the country, so she’s gonna get her shots off,” Martin said. “The best thing you can do is run her off the three-point line, and I mean, she had 31. Like I said, we learn, we play them again at their house, hopefully by then we’ll have a better scout and we’ll execute better.”

West Virginia head coach Mike Carey wasn’t happy with his team’s play, and says he hadn’t seen anything like it in a while.

“I haven’t seen that in a lot of years. Just no energy. None,” he said. “Granted, we’re banged up a little bit, but everybody in the country is. I mean, you still have to have heart, you still have to play hard. We just went through the motions.”

This loss drops West Virginia to 13-2 on the season. It is also their first loss in Big 12 play, moving them to 3-1 on the season. For their next matchup, they head to Waco, Texas to face No. 2 Baylor on Saturday. That game tips off at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.