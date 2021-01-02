Ohio State rolls Clemson 49-28 in Sugar Bowl, advance to National Championship

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WCMH) — No. 3 Ohio State put on a show in the Sugar Bowl rolling No. 2 Clemson 49-28 as the Buckeyes advance to their first National Championship since the 2014-15 season.

Justin Fields battled through injury to lead the Buckeyes’ offense to the tune of 385 yards passing and a Sugar-Bowl record six touchdowns while completing a 22 of his 28 passes.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Derion Kendrick #1 of the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Chris Olave #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes catches a touchdown pass against Derion Kendrick #1 of the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Luke Farrell #89. Jeremy Ruckert #88, Justin Fields #1 and Max Wray #74 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Luke Farrell #89 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Head coach Ryan Day and Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes talk in the first half against the Clemson Tigers during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a hit against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tended to by medical staff after sustaining an injury against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is tackled by James Skalski #47 of the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Trey Sermon #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes stiff arms Lannden Zanders #36 of the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts after a touchdown pass against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the first half during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Trey Sermon #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Ray Thornton III #16 of the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Trey Sermon #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball against Lannden Zanders #36 of the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

OSU scored five touchdowns on its first six possessions to take a 35-14 halftime lead.

Meanwhile, Ohio State’s defense settled down after giving up two touchdowns in the first quarter by ending the first half with three-straight three-and-outs. OSU’s defense only allowed two touchdowns the rest of the game holding the all-time ACC leading rusher Travis Etienne under 40 yards rushing.

Unlike Clemson, the Buckeyes couldn’t be stopped on the ground running for more than 250 yards, including nearly 200 from Trey Sermon who once again dominated with Master Teague unavailable for the game.

One of the most important moments of the game came when Clemson middle linebacker James Skalski was ejected for targeting in the second quarter after a vicious hit to Fields’ midsection.

Fields found success in the first half throwing to the talented tight-end duo of Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert who combined for 66 yards and three touchdowns.

Fields picked apart Clemson with his wide receivers in than second-half, including two remarkable deep throws to Jameson Williams and Chris Olave.

Ohio State started the scoring frenzy on two big plays by Sermon starting with a 34-yard screen pass followed by a 32-yard touchdown run to tie the game 7-7.

Trey Sermon won this foot race to the end zone ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/KynUeMx8Hi — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2021

The Buckeyes evened the game by taking the ball 75 yards on six plays that included a 47-yard bomb from Fields to Garrett Wilson. The drive was capped off by an eight-yard strike to Farrell through the narrowest window possible.

A second three-and-out by the Tigers’ offense was answered with a well-balanced nine-play, 84-yard drive featuring 45 yards passing and 39 yards rushing ending with a great play call of Fields rolling left and throwing back across the field to a wide-open Ruckert to give OSU its first lead of the game.

Justin Fields delivered to get the Buckeyes six 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c1vJDZyUEh — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2021

Ohio State kept its foot on the gas going 79 yards on nine plays ending with a nine-yard touchdown pass from Fields to Olave who tapped his toes in for the score.

Ohio State extends its lead to two scores 👀 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/J1MZzyDfPq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2021

The throw came just two plays after Fields took this brutal hit by Skalski.

James Skalski was called for targeting and ejected after this hit on Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/0oqTQCTEDi — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2021

The Buckeyes scored once more before halftime thanks to two big plays from Fields to Ruckert who caught back-to-back passes for 38 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown.

ANOTHER OHIO STATE TOUCHDOWN ‼️



Buckeyes take a 35-14 lead over Clemson at the half #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/dfIapkdp73 — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2021

Ohio State blew the game wide open when Fields connected with Olave for a 56-yard touchdown that gave OSU a 42-21 lead with five minutes left in the third quarter.

Clemson wasn’t able to recover after that and Fields added one more for good measure on 45-yard touchdown to Jameson Williams.