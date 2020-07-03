Officials investigate Bethesda house fire

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County officials are investigating a single family house fire which occurred Thursday afternoon in Bethesda.

85 firefighters from various stations responded around 4:45 P.M. after a neighbor called in to report a house on fire at the 6500 block of Elgin Lane.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Spokesperson Pete Piringer said fire fighters from Montgomery County and Fairfax County responded to assist with the blaze.

“It did take about 20 minutes to sort of knock down the bulk of the fire,” Piringer said. “The occupants of the home were out of town at the time so there were no injuries as far as that’s concerned.”

In a later update from Piringer, he tweeted the origin of the fire was located near the pool vacuum pump and gas meter where the fire was gas fed, causing an estimated $650,000 worth of damage.