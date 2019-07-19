Officials are on alert after another outbreak at a Northern Virginia retirement facility

BURKE, Va. (WDVM)– The Fairfax County Health Department is investigating an outbreak at a second Northern Virginia retirement home.

Earlier this week officials confirmed there was a virus outbreak that took the lives of two elderly residents and left more than 50 sick at Greenspring Retirement Living facility in Fairfax County.

Now the death toll has risen to three and another retirement home is facing a scare. The Heatherwood Retirement Community in Burke has seen over 20 people sick, including two cases of pneumonia. Thankfully, no one has died. County officials do not believe there is any connection between the two outbreaks.