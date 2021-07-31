Officer struck by car during traffic stop

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop Saturday morning.

At 2:15 a.m., Fairfax County police were conducting a traffic stop at Centreville Rd. and Compton Rd. in Centerville, when a car failed to slow down, striking one of the officers in the lower body as it passed. The car is described as a black four-door sedan, believed to be a Honda.

Sgt. Tara Gerhard from the Fairfax County Police Department says the officer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Do you know the driver of this sedan who hit our officer? At 2:15am an officer was on a traffic stop at Centreville Rd & Compton Rd in Centreville. The driver of a black 4-door sedan, possibly a Honda, struck our officer in the lower body. https://t.co/fqInar9vSp. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/KjtAkibda8 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 31, 2021

“When the backup officer arrived and parked his cruiser and he was getting out. He was approaching the other officer to check on him, and you can see that a vehicle essentially side-swiped an officer and hit him in the lower part of his body during that traffic stop,” said Gerhard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sully District Station at 703-814-7000.