Officer struck by car during traffic stop

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An officer was hit by a car during a traffic stop Saturday morning.
At 2:15 a.m., Fairfax County police were conducting a traffic stop at Centreville Rd. and Compton Rd. in Centerville, when a car failed to slow down, striking one of the officers in the lower body as it passed. The car is described as a black four-door sedan, believed to be a Honda.
Sgt. Tara Gerhard from the Fairfax County Police Department says the officer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
“When the backup officer arrived and parked his cruiser and he was getting out. He was approaching the other officer to check on him, and you can see that a vehicle essentially side-swiped an officer and hit him in the lower part of his body during that traffic stop,” said Gerhard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sully District Station at 703-814-7000.