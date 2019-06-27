Officer shoots dog after it bites 2 people in Fairfax County Park

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) –The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting of a dog.

Officers originally responded to Green Spring Gardens located at 4601 Green Spring Road around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon for a report of two dogs running loose. One of the dogs, a white German shepherd, was reported to have bitten two people before police arrived. Officers found the dogs and attempted to contain them. They say the German shepherd aggressively advanced toward an officer who fired one round, striking the dog in its leg. The dog ran off and eventually returned to its home with what was believed to be a non-life threatening injury. Investigators say the owner chose to have the dog euthanized.

“The officer is a 13 year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department,” said Police Chief Edwin Roessler. “He is cross-trained as an animal protection officer and from my understanding of the investigation the officer attempted to evade this vicious animal and was forced to discharge deadly force.”

Officials say a criminal investigation is underway to determine why the dogs were on the loose, if the animal was dangerous which is a crime, and if the officer’s use of force was justified.