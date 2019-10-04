Off-duty officer helps to catch alleged car thief

He turned his police lights on and was able catch up with the car, that's when five people jumped out and ran away.

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An off-duty Montgomery County Police Officer helped to catch an alleged car thief after a car accident in Clarksburg, Maryland Tuesday evening.

Police say the officer was driving his marked police cruiser when he noticed another driver hit a car and take off without stopping. He turned his police lights on and was able to catch up with the car, that’s when five people jumped out and ran away.

Officers were able to determine that the car was stolen from a house in Potomac last month. 20-year-old Anthony Leonard, Jr. of Gaithersburg is charged with vehicle theft and has been released on bond. The other passengers who fled are not facing any charges at this time.