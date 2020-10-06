MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month to educate about disability employment issues and celebrate the many and varied contributions of America’s workers with disabilities.

This year marks the 75th year of National Disability Employment Awareness Month and 30 years of the American with Disabilities Act.

This year’s theme of National Disability Employment Awareness Month is “Increasing Access and Opportunity.” The ADA is a landmark civil rights legislation that works to increase access and opportunity for people with disabilities.

