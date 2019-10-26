Oakland man barricades self in home to hide from authorities

Allegany County Sheriff's deputies negotiated with 24-year-old Thomas Upole for several hours before exiting the house.

WESTERNPORT, Md. (WDVM) — An Oakland, Md. man barricaded himself inside a Westernport home in an effort to hide from authorities Friday morning.

Allegany County Sheriff’s deputies negotiated with 24-year-old Thomas Upole for several hours before he left the house. Deputies were looking to serve warrants related to drug and sex charges.

After Friday’s incident, he now faces burglary and firearms charges.

An 18-year-old woman who was with him in the home Friday morning is also facing obstructing and hindering charges.