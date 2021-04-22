NRA town hall in Martinsburg devoted to Second Amendment rights

Jeffrey Fogle, owner of 2-A Guns & Ammunition in Spring Mills, W.Va. supports the National Rifle Association agenda to protect the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

SPRING MILLS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Supporters of the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution will be meeting in Martinsburg Monday evening.

The National Rifle Association is holding a town hall at the Holiday Inn at 7 p.m. where they will review gun rights legislation from the previous session of the West Virginia legislature and discuss proposed federal laws.

They will also organize to oppose President Biden’s nominee to head the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, David Chapman, who is a gun control advocate. NRA supporters are looking forward to the town hall.

Jeffrey Fogle, owner of 2-A Guns & Ammunition here in Berkeley County, said, “This state is very pro-gun, very pro-Constitution, and that’s what we support here.”

West Virginia State Senator Patricia Rucker from Jefferson and Berkeley counties is expected to highlight the town hall.