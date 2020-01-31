Virginia State Police investigating fatal, single-vehicle crash

(WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investing a crash that claimed a man’s life.

The single-vehicle accident happened on Wednesday at 2:50 p.m. on Route 29 (James Madison Highway) at Route 744 (Lovers Lane).

That man has been identified as 60-year-old Gregory Stone of Standardsville, Va. According to police, Stone was traveling south on James Madison Highway in Fauquier County when his car ran off the roadway, collided with a guard rail, and overturned.

Stone was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Fauquier Hospital where he later died.

Police say a medical emergency is considered to be the cause of the crash.