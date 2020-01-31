Virginia State Police investigating fatal, single-vehicle crash

Nova

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investing a crash that claimed a man’s life.

The single-vehicle accident happened on Wednesday at 2:50 p.m. on Route 29 (James Madison Highway) at Route 744 (Lovers Lane).

That man has been identified as 60-year-old Gregory Stone of Standardsville, Va. According to police, Stone was traveling south on James Madison Highway in Fauquier County when his car ran off the roadway, collided with a guard rail, and overturned.

Stone was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to Fauquier Hospital where he later died.

Police say a medical emergency is considered to be the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories