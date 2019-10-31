Virginia man charged with sexual abuse in Montgomery County

Luis Hernandez-Morales is accused of inappropriately touching a minor family member on more than one occasion, while he stayed in the victim's home.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Springfield, Va. man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor in Montgomery County.

Luis Hernandez-Morales is accused of inappropriately touching a minor family member on more than one occasion, while he stayed in the victim’s home.

Police are concerned that there may be more victims. He told detectives he is involved with a youth ministry group based in Gaithersburg. Anyone who feels they have been victimized by Hernandez-Morales is urged to contact investigators.