U.S. Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton hosts town hall on gun safety

Many people packed the Lunsford Middle School in Chantilly, Virginia for the gun safety town hall.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– As Virginia mourns and recovers from the mass shooting in Virginia Beach only a few weeks ago, U.S. Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton hosted a gun safety town hall to discuss the work she is doing to help make a change.

Dozens gathered at Lunsford Middle School in Chantilly, Virginia to discuss the community’s thoughts on the recent gun violence as well as to hear potential solutions to the crisis that the nation faces. There were multiple gun safety experts at the town hall to bring more knowledge to the gun control debate.

There were some fireworks from people during the town hall, but Congresswoman Wexton says it is expected with a sensitive subject like gun control.

“I was hoping people would be a little bit more considerate of their fellow speakers and engage in a more productive discussion, but this is an area where people feel very passionately on both sides, so I understand that people felt compelled to speak out on both sides,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va. 10).

Since the shooting in Virginia Beach, the Virginia General Assembly has been working towards gun control legislation.