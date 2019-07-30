Two women charged with distributing drugs to inmates

Both suspects remain in jail without bond

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two women were charged with distribution of a controlled substance into the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

Bryanna Hunter of Washington D.C. and Stephanie Balcazar of Sterling are charged with distribution and attempted possession of a chemical compound by a prisoner.

Over a two week period, deputies intercepted several letters addressed to inmates at the jail that had drugs hidden inside them. Both suspects remain in jail without bond.