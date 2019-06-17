Photo Fest encourages photographers of all skill levels

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah Photographic Society held their first two-day Photo Fest with events in Winchester and in Berkeley Springs.

“We cater to all levels. If you’re just getting started in photography, you ought to come out and you’ll be able to learn a lot. If you’re a very advanced shooter there’s also a lot that you’re going to learn,” said Lon Anderson of the Shenandoah Photographic Society.

Photo Fest consisted of various seminars, a camera equipment sale and a photo exhibit followed by an expert-led photoshoot the following day.

“Once you get a camera in hand, and it doesn’t have to be an expensive camera, you can learn how to use it. You can make excellent pictures that will really wow your family and friends,” said Anderson.

Mountaineer Photo Excursions held their first workshop in 2012 and they were chosen to lead this year’s photoshoot.

“We’ve lead almost two dozen workshops since then and we’ve been to almost a dozen different states,” said Mountaineer Photo Excursions owner Ron Gaskins.

These photographers say the best part about their hobby is that it’s great for everyone no matter what stage of life you’re in.

“Photography is a great hobby. You don’t necessarily have to be in the best physical condition. You can set your own pace and stroll or you can run along at a high speed,” said Gaskins.

The Shenandoah Photographic Society meets on the third Monday of the month at Bethel Lutheran Church in Winchester.