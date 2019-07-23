Old town businesses come together to collect personal hygiene products

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Old Town Winchester Business Association is partnering up with the Highland Food Pantry to collect personal hygiene products.

Starting August 1, the business association will be collecting products at multiple shops in old town Winchester throughout the entire month. Businesses will have collection boxes with the phrase “make it personal” on them. Some stores will offer a discount or an incentive when you donate an item.

“They said well we get donations for food and they get monetary donations but they don’t really get personal care items and that’s something that their clients have requested and they could really use. So we decided this is something that we could do, we could put boxes in the businesses, collect it and take it to them,” said Old Town Winchester Business Association board member Emily Rhodes.

Organizers said personal hygiene items are often overlooked and they hope this becomes an annual tradition.