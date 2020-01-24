Man shot in Fairfax County

Nova

The man is in serious, but stable condition.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alexandria, Va. (WDVM) — A man was shot in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County Thursday night.

Police say they received calls for shots fired near the 7300 block of Tavenner Lane around 9 p.m., and they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries, but police say his status has been upgraded to serious, but stable condition.

Police do not have any suspect information, but say they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories