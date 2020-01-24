Man shot in Fairfax County

The man is in serious, but stable condition.

Alexandria, Va. (WDVM) — A man was shot in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County Thursday night.

Police say they received calls for shots fired near the 7300 block of Tavenner Lane around 9 p.m., and they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with life threatening injuries, but police say his status has been upgraded to serious, but stable condition.

Police do not have any suspect information, but say they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

