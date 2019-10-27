Man fatally shot in Hybla Valley

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Mount Vernon Police District announced a man was fatally wounded in an overnight shooting in Fairfax County on Saturday.

Police responded to reports from the Hybla Valley area and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Xyqwavius Brown was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and have not identified a suspect. Mount Vernon police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to help them.