Man facing multiple charges after shooting into homes

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — A Springfield man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting incident Thursday morning in Sterling.

Mike Truong, 22, is facing multiple charges after Loudoun County deputies were called to the area of Sugarland Square Court. Authorities said the victim reported Truong was shooting at her house while she and five other people were inside.

Police report after multiple shots were fired hitting two houses, the suspect ran off. Truong was later pulled over and arrested. A firearm was found in the car. Authorities say no injuries were reported. Truong is being held without bond.