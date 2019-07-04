Lesser-known Fairfax County firework laws

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)–As we approach the 4th of July fire departments across the country ask that people be safe while using fireworks, however, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue reminds us of other things to consider on Independence Day.

Fairfax County fire and rescue encourages people to only use fireworks that are purchased in the commonwealth because anything bought out-of-state can be cause for a fine. County law states fireworks can be sold up until July 15th, however people can continue to use legally permitted fireworks all year long.

“The fireworks that are sold within Fairfax County, the permissible fireworks we just talked about, as long as you bought them here in the county you are allowed to have those in your possession and fire them off throughout the year, there is no actual deadline for those fireworks,” said Lt. Jason Updegraff, Fairfax County Fire & Rescue.

Officials say around 10 o’clock PM is when people should start wrapping up their own firework shows in being mindful of their neighbors.