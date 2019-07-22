Front Royal mayor discusses potentially dissolving the EDA

Town and county could request money owed to the EDA in their pending lawsuit

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — As the Front Royal EDA embezzlement scandal continues to unfold, Front Royal’s interim mayor Matt Tederick proposes getting rid of the EDA all together.

“I do believe a judge would view the current situation as it relates to the EDA in a favorable light for the town in the event that we do want to dissolve the EDA,” said Tederick.

An agreement written in 1991 says if the EDA is dissolved, the town and county would split the EDA’s property in half. Tederick says this could include money owed to the EDA in their pending lawsuit.

“The county or the EDA could obtain whatever money is owed to them or due to them from various parties and the county or the town rather could request for 50 percent of those assets,” said Tederick.

While the town stopped funding the EDA in 2008, the mayor thinks the town could still force the EDA to close its doors.

EDA executive director Doug Parsons responded with: “We are currently researching the town’s claims and don’t have any comment at this time regarding this issue.”

Tederick says there will be a public meeting about the issue and he hopes to see this through but his term does end in November and he will not be running for mayor in the special election.