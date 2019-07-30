Fourth suspect arrested in William Anderson Murder case

Nova

Suspect located at Econo Lodge Hotel

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) –The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office arrested a fourth person in connection to the 2017 murder of William Anderson.

Michael Curry was charged with several crimes including felony murder, felony robbery and abduction.

Police discovered Curry was staying at the Econo Lodge Hotel in Frederick County, Virginia and they were able to obtain a search warrant for the room he was staying in. Curry was located inside the room and was taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News