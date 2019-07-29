Four candidates run for Warren County Sheriff

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — There are four candidates running in the 2019 Warren County Sheriff’s race and some of them say this election is the most important one in the county.

Mark Butler has lived in warren county for 25 years. He has a military background, has worked for the Fairfax County Police Department and currently works for the Herndon Police Department.

“I’m here for all 40,000 people and that’s what I want. I want us to be a community-based agency and a community that all works together trying to solve our issues,” said Butler.

Jason Poe has been a police officer for 21 years and currently works for the Winchester City Police Department. While his father was recently arrested in connection to the EDA case, he believes the truth will come out and he is pushing forward with his campaign.

“What’s important to me is to build partnerships and bring transparency to the sheriff’s office. I think in a time like right now that we’re in, that transparency is with utmost importance,” said Poe.

Jorge Amselle has a background in military and law and has worked with several non-profits. He believes since the EDA scandal, there is a need for change in the county.

“What I bring is that I’m fairly new to the county. I’ve only been here five years so I don’t have those connections. I’d like to establish them in a good way, not a bad way, but I think we need fresh ideas and fresh faces,” said Amselle.

Mickey Licklider has worked for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for 32 years.

“I’m all about community policing here in the county. Getting the community involved with the law enforcement here locally so we can serve the citizens better,” said Licklider.

This year, the Warren County Sheriff’s office faced tragedy with the loss of former Sheriff Daniel McEathron, who was named as a defendant in the EDA lawsuit.

“Good people can do bad things and that doesn’t make them bad people it just means they made mistakes. And we expect our elected leaders and our community leaders to look out for us and when they fall short, they need to be held accountable,” said Amselle.

Poe is running as a republican, Amselle is running as a democrat and both Butler and Licklider are running as an independent.