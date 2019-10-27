FBI searching for missing Virginia girl in West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Federal authorities believe a missing teen from Virginia may have been taken to West Virginia.

Special agents from the FBI in Richmond said that 14-year-old Isabel Hicks was last seen at her home in Virginia on October 21. Hicks is white with blond hair and blue eyes, weighing 120 pounds and just under 5 feet tall.

She is believed to be with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch. Lynch is 5’10, 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes and a beard. He is believed to be driving a sliver Toyota Matrix with Virginia plate VEM 9071.

Lynch is considered armed and potentially dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the FBI’s Richmond Division at (804) 261-1044.