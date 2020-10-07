Fairfax Teachers Union releases survey information

“85.7% of respondents are not confident in a current reopening plan, and only 9.7% feel safe returning."

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday, Fairfax County Federation of Teachers Union (FCFT) held a press conference, where they released three surveys they conducted asking over 1,300 FCPS staff about the return to school plan, workload and planning time.

FCFT found shocking numbers when surveying staff about their comfortability regarding the return to school.

“85.7% of respondents are not confident in a current reopening plan, and only 9.7% feel safe returning,” said Emily VanDerhoff, Vice President of Fairfax County Federation of Teachers.

On top of this, FCFT found 52% of staff are contemplating taking a leave of absence or resigning if they’re asked to come back for in-person instruction. FCFT President, Tina Williams, continues to push for FCPS to remain closed.

“Due to the circumstances and the overwhelming consensus of our membership, we are urging FCPS to delay reopening until there is a clear plan in place to keep everyone safe,” said Williams.

Teachers discussed how FCPS has fallen short with transparency and safety guidelines, putting both students and staff at risk.

Audrey O’Hara has been asked to return this month and has two high-risk family members at home.

“I’ve been forced into the position of choosing between my family or my job, a decision that I should never have to make…I’m responsible for ensuring the health and safety of my family. Why should I be forced to make such a draconian choice? Yet Fairfax County Public Schools is asking me to do exactly that kind of choice,” said O’Hara.

Eduardo Conde is a parent of two young FCPS students, he’s afraid of going back and forth between in-person and virtual instruction.

“My wife and I, we have made adjustments to be able to be in the situation where my kids are online and learning online and now we have to figure out how mid-year we’re going to readapt to that…I’m personally not opposed to reopening schools, but I want to make sure it’s done in a safe manor, and I have not seen that yet,” said Conde.

The teachers who spoke in the press conference said their students have been engaged with remote-learning and think the learning experience won’t improve with a split-up week. In the survey, the majority of staff also reported that their current workload is impacting their sleep and eating schedule, ultimately impacting their physical and mental health.

To see the full survey results, click here.