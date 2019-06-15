Fairfax County Police Department look for an armed robber

Nova

The two victims were walking along Leesburg Pike when the armed robber approached them.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is looking for a man that robbed two at gun point.

Thursday night the two victims were walking to a store along Leesburg Pike in Falls Church, Virginia when a man approached them with a gun.

The man made the two get down on the ground and give them their wallets. The victims said once he took their wallets he got into a car and drove away. While the victims did not see the car he drove off in they did manage to get a look at him describing him as a five-foot-ten Hispanic man in his 20’s to 30’s.
If you have any information the Fairfax County Police Department would like you to contact them.

