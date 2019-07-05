Fairfax County approves a unique high rise senior living center

A multi-million dollar senior living development will be opening up in Tysons Corner by 2023.

TYSONS, Va. (WDVM)– The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved one of the first luxurious high rise senior living centers in Northern Virginia.



Mather Lifeways is set to be around a $460-million development project that’ll contain two high rises in the Tysons Corner area. The senior living center is unique in that it offers a new-age spin on what a normal senior living center offers. It will have restaurants, bars, and an on-site clinic as well as many other amenities.

Officials from Mather Lifeways say Tysons Corner is a perfect fit for what they want to achieve with seniors.

“We really like that each year the area becomes more walkable, more accessible. It has public transportation, so it is going to offer the retiree so much of an expanded lifestyle not just within the Mather, but right outside our front door,” said Gale Morgan, Senior VP of Sales at Mather Lifeways.

The Mather Life Plan community is projected to open up in 2023.