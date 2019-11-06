Eugene Tewalt elected as Mayor of Front Royal

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WDVM) — Eugene Tewalt has been elected as the next Mayor in Front Royal, Virginia.

From six precincts with unofficial results from the state, Tewalt (I) received around 63 percent of Front Royal voters. Tewalt faced former Mayor, Hollis Tharpe (I), in the town’s special election. Tharpe resigned prior to the election due to misdemeanor charges, which were later dropped.

Tewalt also serves as a council member. His seat will remain vacant until someone is appointed.

