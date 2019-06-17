Dulles Expo Center hosts MagicFest

The event is called the MagicFest, a place for people to come and play the card trading-board game, Magic: The Gathering.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — While video games and computer games are the norm nowadays, there is still a place for all those fantasy-board game types out there, and that was on full display at the Dulles Expo Center.

The game is called Magic: The Gathering. It was the first ever card trading game that started over 25 years ago and still has a devout following.

The MagicFest that took place in Chantilly, which drew in about 2,000 people. But event organizers say that is a modest amount of people compared to what they get in other cities.

The event had games for all types of players from novice to highly skilled, event officials say it is a game that people play like they would with Monopoly or any other type of board game.

“It has a huge casual appeal, where people play it on the kitchen table, that a way a lot of people have their friend groups, kids play in school, things like that, it really is like a huge community that probably not a lot of people know about,” said Denis Stranjak, Marketing Director for CFB Events.

There was around $50,000 of prize money being given away to players during the main tournament.